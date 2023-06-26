Severe thunderstorms in the mid-Atlantic region on Monday will move across the Baltimore are late this afternoon, reaching the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour and persisting into the early overnight hours.

Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail will impact the city starting around 3 p.m. and last into the night. Areas of Central and Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore are under an enhanced risk alert, according to the National Weather Service.

Amid partly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees, National Weather Service forecaster Brian LaSorsa said temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s or lower this afternoon.

The chance of precipitation is 60%, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch. Wind gusts above 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are likely, with potential flood warnings.

“People should have ways to receive storm warnings if we do issue one, and be able to seek shelter immediately if you receive one. Be weather-aware,” LaSorsa said.

When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, it means one has been detected by the NWS Doppler radar or a reliable report has been received. A warning is usually issued for portions of one or two counties, for an hour or less.

If caught outside, take shelter in a sturdy enclosed building or hard top automobile immediately. Avoid open spaces, isolated objects, high ground and metallic objects.

According to the weather service’s severe weather checklist, people can take a few precautions to prepare themselves in the event of getting caught in a storm.

First, check the Hazardous Weather Outlook. This is the best preview of when thunderstorms are expected to hit and indicates where severe weather is most likely to occur.

Next, check your safety kit if you have one. Ensure that items like your radio and flashlight have fresh batteries and your cellphone is fully charged in case you lose power.

While most of the rain and thunderstorms in the Baltimore region are expected to occur before 11 p.m., some of the weather will more than likely carry over into Tuesday. Showers will continue, though not as strong, LaSorsa added.