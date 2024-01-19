Snow moved overnight and spread across Maryland during the pre-dawn hours Friday, as the Baltimore area was upgraded to a winter storm warning. Snow totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected.

The snow was affecting the morning commute on Friday and triggering delays. Visibility is low because of the falling snow and the fresh coating is creating slick spots and deteriorating road conditions.

Snow will continue through the morning before tapering off later in the late afternoon and evening. It will turn windy and colder Friday evening. Winds will gust out of the northwest at 20-30 mph creating wind chills in the teens. Any melting that occurs during the day Friday will refreeze, so slick spots are possible into Saturday morning.

Some Maryland school systems had already announced they’ll operate on a delay or be closed Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be very cold. Wind chills will be more of an issue Saturday with highs in the low to mid-20s and wind chills will dip into the single digits. That’s why we have an Alert Day in effect for Saturday. If you’re headed to the Ravens home playoff game Saturday, dress very warmly.

Lows both Saturday and Sunday night will be well down into the teens.

The warm-up begins next week with highs getting above freezing Monday with temps approaching 50 by mid-week. Rain chances make their return by Wednesday with no chance for wintry weather after Friday anytime soon.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.