Baltimore’s beloved Mr. Trash Wheel and its family reached a major milestone last year: the collection of over 1 million pounds of litter and debris from the city’s waterways.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore credits the historic milestone to a second consecutive year of operating four wheels, as well as an increase in winter rainfall helping aid collection.

Mr. Trash Wheel was installed in the Inner Harbor in 2014. Over the last 10 years, the program has expanded to include Professor Trash Wheel, Captain Trash Wheel, and the newest, Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West.

The larger trash hauls don’t mean there is more trash in the water, the Waterfront Partnership said.

Since Baltimore’s plastic bag and foam container bans took effect, the wheels have seen a 72% and 90% reduction in the collection of these items, respectively, the organization said.

The trash wheels are maintained by the Waterfront Partnership as part of its Healthy Harbor Initiative to make the harbor swimmable and fishable.

