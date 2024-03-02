All of the climate monitoring sites in the Baltimore-Washington region saw above average temperatures and precipitation and below normal snow this winter, according to the National Weather Service.

“Winter” in this instance is being used to describe meteorological winter, which is December through February, not astronomical winter, which does not end until the spring equinox on March 19.

Downtown Baltimore recorded an average high temperature of 51.9 degrees and an average low temperature of 38.4 degrees, both more than 5 degrees warmer than average. The monitoring station there recorded 16.33 inches of rain, 2 inches more than average.

Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where the National Weather Service measures snowfall, saw 11.3 inches of snow, which is 5.1 inches fewer than average. BWI saw an average high of 49.9 degrees (4.6 degrees higher than normal) and an average low of 31.8 degrees (4.1 degrees higher than normal).

The warmest day of the winter in the region was Jan 26. That date it was 78 degrees at BWI, 80 degrees at Washington Dulles International Airport, 80 degrees in downtown Baltimore and 77 degrees at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Different monitoring stations recorded coldest temperatures on different days, either Jan. 17 or 22. In downtown Baltimore, the coldest temperature recorded was 18 degrees on Jan. 17. The coldest temperature at BWI was also on Jan. 17, at a chilling 12 degrees.

The coldest temperature recorded in the entire region was 2 degrees, on Jan. 22 at the airport in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Earth is still in an El Niño climate pattern, which typically brings wetter and cooler conditions to the south and drier and warmer weather to northern states. Maryland is right in the middle, and the higher-than-average temperatures and precipitation in the region were expected by forecasters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the odds of transitioning to a La Niña over the summer are above 50%. La Niña typically means warmer and drier conditions in the south and cooler conditions in the north, more or less the opposite of El Niño. La Niña can also contribute to a more severe hurricane season, according to the National Ocean Service.