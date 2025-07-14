The National Weather Service issued another flood watch for the Baltimore area on Monday.

The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Up to 3 inches of rainfall per hour is possible, according to the forecast, and flash floods are possible.

The summer is the most typical time of year for flooding in the area, according to NWS meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi, who works in the Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

But the threat Monday is more severe than the flood watch issued last week and the alerts for flash flooding over the weekend, Pallozzi said.

The Baltimore area is at a level three of four today, meaning there is a “moderate risk” for excessive rainfall. Pallozzi said this typically happens once or twice a year in the Baltimore region.

The potential damage stems from high rainfall rates in some locations that could reach up to 3 inches of rain per hour, totaling 4-6 inches of rain in some areas.

Flooding is possible in rivers, creeks and streams, and other low-lying or flood-prone areas, the forecast said. Urban areas with poor drainage could also see flooding.

When traveling on the roads, it’s important to remember to “turn around, don’t drown,” the weather service emphasized. Just 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a car.

Excessive rain is expected throughout the rest of this week, with more flood watches possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Excessive Rain Outlook.