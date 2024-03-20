A cold front moving across the Baltimore-Washington region is expected to bring gusty winds Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said the wind could create hazardous waves along waterways including the Patapsco River and Baltimore Harbor. Authorities are warning that tree damage and power outages are possible.
Portions of Maryland could see winds of 25-35 mph and up to 50 mph in western parts of the state. A gale warning is in effect until 8 p.m.
Wind speeds and dry conditions have triggered a red flag warning for portions of northern and central Virginia, signaling an increased risk of wild fires.
The wind is expected to weaken Thursday followed by rain on Friday into Saturday.