The bloated storm system that pushed northward over the Eastern Seaboard left Baltimore and Maryland soaked but spared most of the state from snow and ice.

The western panhandle of Maryland saw the most snow, sleet and ice. Precipitation in areas east of Frederick and U.S. Highway 15 generally fell as rain.

Maryland State Police put into effect a Snow Emergency Plan for Frederick, Allegany and Garrett counties, all in the eastern end of the state bordering Pennsylvania. The storm generated strong winds, with gusts up to 30 mph across the region.

A winter storm warning, issued by the National Weather Service, remained in effect until 7 p.m., when precipitation was expected to taper off. Up to 2 inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of western Maryland and northern Virginia before the storm moved north and east toward New England, where heavier snowfall was expected.

The major cities along the East Coast were expected to miss the worst of the storm, staying warm enough to avoid major snowfall.

