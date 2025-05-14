After some record-breaking rainfall Tuesday night, the Baltimore area will likely continue to have cloudy, stormy weather over the week.

The National Weather Service recorded 2.28 inches of rainfall near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. That breaks the old record of 1.73 inches, which was set in 1897.

The Baltimore area could see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening as an atmospheric river moves over the mid-Atlantic. A coastal flood advisory was in effect Wednesday morning for shoreline areas in Baltimore as well as Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Harford counties.

There’s a risk for excessive rainfall across parts of the state today, Stuck said, though the Baltimore area will likely not see a lot of additional precipitation. So stay wary for the next 24 to 36 hours if passing by rivers, she said, which are already at an elevated level.

Conditions will dry out Thursday morning with a lingering precipitation chance around 30%.

Flooding in Western Maryland

Flooding in Western Maryland forced about 150 children and 50 adults to evacuate an elementary school in Westernport on Tuesday. All Allegany County Public Schools are closed on Wednesday.

Flood warnings are in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Western Maryland, including Allegany and Washington counties, as streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from the rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution on Wednesday and not to drive through flooded roads.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has activated the state emergency operations center to help coordinate the response to the flooding.

“I urge all Marylanders to remain vigilant, heed warnings from local officials, and prioritize safety during this time,“ Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. ”If you don’t have to go out, please do not go out. Stay off the roads if possible and heed any evacuation orders.”

What is an atmospheric river?

Showers are expected to continue across the mid-Atlantic region through Thursday, according to forecasts, with Western Maryland among the more vulnerable areas for flash flooding.

The Southeast region of the U.S. has seen heavy rain since last week, according to The New York Times, feeding off moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic in what forecasters have called an atmospheric river.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says atmospheric rivers are kind of what they sound like: rivers in the sky. Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow regions that transport water vapor outside of the tropics, according to NOAA.