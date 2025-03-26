Baltimore Orioles fans are buzzing ahead of the team’s home opener at Camden Yards on Monday, but the weather for early next week isn’t looking great.

There’s a 60% chance of rain in Baltimore on Monday, according to the National Weather Service of Baltimore/Washington, including the possibility of thunderstorms.

The home opener against the Boston Red Sox is scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m.

The potential timing of the showers and thunderstorms is unclear, Luis Rosa, an NWS meteorologist, said. Within three days of the game, he said, NWS will know with more certainty when the showers will roll in.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Orioles have a scheduled day off on Tuesday, and the game could move to then if there’s inclement weather.

The Orioles begin the season Thursday with a four-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. The Orioles are also throwing a Eutaw Street block party at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon, when the weather looks a little drier.

There is a chance of showers Friday night, and Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees, according to NWS. There is a 30% chance of rain through Saturday night, going into Sunday.

Fans headed to Camden Yards can taste new food options this season, including from Ekiben and Attman’s Delicatessen.

Fans will also hear an improved sound system because the ballpark added temporary speakers to the center-field scoreboard. The temporary fix will be followed by a permanent upgrade in time for the 2026 season.

Hitting on all of the senses, fans will also see a moved-in left-field wall and get to watch more live hot dog races.