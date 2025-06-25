The Baltimore region saw its second-hottest June temperature ever on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest temperature detected in the Inner Harbor was 105 degrees Fahrenheit, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. That’s the second-hottest temperature in June, according to records dating back to 1950. The hottest day was when it hit 106 on June 29, 2012.

“Hitting 105 is impressive,” Ledbetter said.

Extreme, dangerously hot weather this week prompted the city and surrounding counties to open cooling centers, adjust curbside trash and recycling collection and cancel events.

The NWS said multiple daily temperature records were tied or broken on Tuesday across the region. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport hit 78 degrees Tuesday evening — the warmest temperature overnight recorded in the month of June.

Wednesday, though slightly less hot, is expected to have a heat index nearing 104 degrees, and the region remains under a heat advisory.

There’s also a Code Orange air quality alert for today, meaning air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

When will the heat dome end?

A strong ridge of high pressure has trapped very warm air over the Baltimore region for days in a phenomenon known as a heat dome.

Extreme heat can be deadly. Last year, at least 25 people in the state died of heat-related illnesses, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The Health Department recommends staying indoors during the hottest part of the day, if possible, and staying hydrated.

Ledbetter said the heat dome is starting to break down, with a chance that thunderstorms will develop over the next few days.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation on Thursday after 2 p.m. and into the evening, he said, and more showers are likely Friday and Saturday.

The high on Friday is expected to be near 80, according to the NWS.