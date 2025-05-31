Tired of all this rain yet? Well, sunnier days are just around the corner.

Showers and possibly severe storms are expected to roll through the Baltimore region yet again Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but should clear by the evening.

There’s a small chance of hail and high winds, but any storms should move quickly through the region, according to weather service meteorologist Andrew Snyder. Some areas could see about a quarter inch of rain but, generally, rain shouldn’t exceed 0.1 inches.

The temperature should drop as low as 47 degrees overnight and lead to a cool but sunny Sunday. Temperatures for the first day of June will reach the upper 60’s and low-to-mid 70’s across the region.

Then, a string of sunny days with temperatures approaching those Baltimore summers we all know and love ... okay, that some of us love.

The region got a good drenching overnight Friday, with showers beginning downtown minutes after Orioles closer Félix Bautista sealed the win over the Chicago White Sox in a game with an adjusted start time to accommodate the weather.

Storms rolled in as night fell with some areas experiencing wind gusts that reached 50 mph. Flash flood and tornado warnings were in effect in parts of the state.

The measurement at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport indicated 0.61 inches of rain overnight, Snyder said.

