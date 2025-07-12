A hot and humid weekend is on the way across the region with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Combined with high humidity, it will feel more like 95 to 100 degrees during the late morning through early evening. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade and limit prolonged exposure outdoors.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend, with a slightly higher chance of storms on Sunday. Any storm that develops could bring brief, heavy rainfall.

Orioles weekend forecast at Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles are hosting the Miami Marlins this weekend before the All-Star break.

Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. game will be played in hot conditions, with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values well into the 90s. Most of the game should remain dry, though there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm.

Expect muggy conditions throughout.

Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game will be the hottest of the weekend. With a midday start, temperatures will hover near 90 degrees with heat indices again between 95 and 100. Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear sun protection. A stray thunderstorm is also possible during the game.

Stormier weather possible early next week

Looking ahead, Monday could bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms across Maryland, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms may be strong or severe.

Hot and muggy weather with scattered thunderstorms remains in the forecast through much of next week. While no day looks like a total washout, any storm could drop heavy rainfall in a short period.

Tim Williams contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner with The Baltimore Banner.