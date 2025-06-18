Central Maryland faces a triple threat of dangerous weather Wednesday as a flood watch and severe thunderstorm warnings collide with sweltering heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Wednesday for several counties across central Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s.

Forecasters warn that 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall within an hour during thunderstorms, with localized totals of up to 3 inches possible — raising the risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

The flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings with possible damaging wind gusts are possible for the area and remain in effect until 7 p.m.

The storms come amid a stretch of hot and humid weather, with highs near 90 degrees.

Summer Heat and Humidity

We’ll see two rounds of heat and humidity over the next seven days. The first round of heat and humidity will be felt today and Thursday.

Factor in the high humidity and heat index values will reach between 95 degrees and 100 degrees and heat index values may reach the lower 100s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday will see a break for the tough heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s and a noticeable drop in the mugginess. This will be the best weather day over the next seven days.

Hot and sunny summer weekend

Heat will return over the weekend with typical Maryland summertime temperatures on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity on Saturday will be tolerable, but it’s still a day you’ll want to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

Even hotter weather builds into the area Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and humidity values on the rise. This means the heat index values will top out around 100 degrees.

If you’re headed to AFRAM this weekend the weather will be dry, but hot! Please take all of the heat precautions including staying hydrated, wearing sun protection along with light weight and light-colored clothing.

The beaches this weekend will have perfect weather with a daily sea breeze keeping high temperatures in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. It’s a perfect weekend to head down to the Atlantic beaches in Delaware and Maryland.

Dangerous heat begins Monday

An extended stretch of dangerous heat and humidity will begin Monday.

A large area of high pressure will serve as a heat dome across our area. This means we’ll see temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to lower 100s. In addition to the oppressive heat, humidity levels will be running high as well. This means heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees will be possible.

The worst stretch of heat looks to last Monday through Thursday. It’s very important that you prepare you, your family, friends and neighbors for this type of heat. The body needs at least a few hours a day to cool off or it can become stressed leading to health ailments. Also please make sure that your pets stay cool and hydrated.

