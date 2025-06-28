After a morning of fog, mist, drizzle, and comfortable temperatures, we’re looking at another round of heat and humidity returning Saturday afternoon. Once the heat arrives, the heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will break the heat Tuesday bringing us some spectacular weather for the 4th of July.

Heat and humidity ramp up for Orioles games this weekend

Friday through early Saturday morning delivered us a nice break from the extreme to dangerous levels of heat and humidity from last week. Hopefully you enjoyed the cooler temperatures while they were here.

Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon and that will help send temperatures back into the lower 90s. Factor in the high humidity levels and feels like temperatures will range between 95 to 100 degrees.

Most of our Maryland neighborhoods will stay dry today with the exception of a stray thunderstorm or two toward this evening. Western Maryland has a much better chance of heavy afternoon thunderstorms with drenching downpours and strong gusty winds.

If you’re headed to the Orioles game this afternoon for the 4:05 p.m. first pitch, expect hot and sunny weather with temperatures in the lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the game. There is the slight risk of a thunderstorm, but odds favor a dry game.

Expect a warm and sultry night with overnight lows in the lower 70s with plenty of humidity. A few patchy areas of fog are possible, but overall the overnight weather conditions look quiet.

Sunday will be another hot and steamy day with sunshine and highs headed back into the lower 90s. Once again, humidity levels will remain high, so feels like temperatures will reach near 100°. This includes the Orioles game with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Rays. Once again there is the slight risk for a shower or thunderstorm at the game, but the forecast favors a dry, hot, and humid game.

Strong to severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday

Heat and humidity will continue into the start of the new workweek. Monday and Tuesday look hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

The bigger story both days looks to be the development of numerous heavy showers and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms will feed off the high heat and humidity levels across the state. Monday’s storms should begin forming around lunchtime and then continue into the early to mid-evening hours. Any storm on Monday could deliver drenching downpours, intense lightning, and pockets of damaging winds. Before storms form, feels like temperatures may reach the low 100s.

A strong cold front will approach the area Tuesday sparking additional strong to severe thunderstorms. There still is some uncertainty with how much sun we receive Tuesday ahead of the storms. The more sun we receive, the greater chance for severe weather. The stronger storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Hot, but turning less muggy Wednesday and Thursday

July heat will continue Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures close to 90 degrees. These types of temperatures are average for Maryland this time of year.

Humidity levels on Wednesday will begin to drop, especially during the afternoon hours. Thursday another disturbance will approach from the north and west, so we’ll need to look out for the potential of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Right now, odds favor places to the north of Maryland with more widespread storms, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

A Baltimore beauty for the 4th of July

The weather for the 4th of July looks absolutely fantastic across the state of Maryland. A reinforcing shot of dry and comfortable air arrives across the state.

If you’re planning your barbeques and cookouts, plan for plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. You’ll want to have plenty of sunscreen as skies stay mostly sunny.

For fireworks displays across the area, the weather right now looks exceptional. Mainly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for 9 p.m. fireworks displays.

If the forecast continues to trend this way, this will be one of our nicest July 4th holidays across the state in recent memory.

