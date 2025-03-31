Monday morning started with cloudy skies, and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The stormy weather comes as the Orioles are set to play their home opener against the Boston Red Sox.

There is a chance of thunderstorms beginning any time after 2 p.m., but the most likely timing is between 5 and 8 p.m., said Chris Strong, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office.

He said there is a “slight risk” of severe thunderstorms, which the NWS will keep its eye on. The storms could bring damaging wind gusts or hail, he said. The NWS also said there’s a small risk for isolated tornadoes or severe hail.

Strong advised people to stay weather-aware today and seek shelter, if needed.

Because of the risk of storms, the Orioles moved the start time of today’s game from 3:05 to 2:35 p.m. Parking lots will still open at 11 a.m., followed by gates at noon. Pregame festivities, including the first pitch by Maryland basketball stars and the orange carpet announcements, should start around 2 p.m.

For fans attending the home opener and people driving through the city, there are closed roads and traffic restrictions around Camden Yards on Monday.

The Orioles have an off day on Tuesday and can push the home opener if needed.

Temperatures on Monday are warm, with the day starting out in the 70s and expected to reach up to the low 80s in the afternoon, Strong said.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, sunny and cool, with temperatures in the 50s, he said.

The next chance of thunderstorms is Thursday, Strong said, with the possibility that showers will stay in the region through the weekend.