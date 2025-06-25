Just as things were heating up in Baltimore, scattered thunderstorms are expected to chill temperatures over the next week.

The National Weather Service predicts there’s a 30% chance scattered showers and thunderstorms will hit the Baltimore area after 3 p.m. Wednesday — just ahead of the Orioles game.

Because of this, the Maryland Transit Administration warned of severe weather delays of 20-25 minutes that O’s fans heading to Camden Yards should be aware of.

The NWS forecasts some thunderstorms expected Thursday may be severe, with damaging wind gusts, large hail and between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the Baltimore/Washington office of the NWS, warns of lightning being a hazard in summer thunderstorms and encourages people to have places of shelter to retreat to.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast until next Tuesday, according to NWS. Though residents should still take caution, the rain may be welcome after Baltimore, and much of the East Coast, has sweltered under a heat dome the past few days.

Baltimore reached 105 degrees Tuesday, its second hottest June temperature on record, prompting an adjusted curbside trash and recycling collection schedule and more cooling centers to open.

“There’s a risk every day because we’re going to be in a very warm and humid air mass,” Rosa said. “At least it’ll break the heat wave that we’ve been having.”