It’s time to break out your shorts and flip flops — the Baltimore region will get a taste of summer this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Friday kicks off the warmer weather with dry, partly sunny conditions, On Saturday, the high will be in the upper 80 degrees, possibly reaching up to 88 degrees along the southern parts of the Baltimore metro, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist in the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service.

The high temperatures won’t be record-breaking, he said, but they will reach the highest that Baltimore has seen for the year.

Geiger said clouds will roll in on Saturday to cool the area down on Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 60 degrees to mid-70s.

The weather will be “benign” for the next seven days, he said. Temperatures will be warm, in the 70 degree range, with on and off cloud coverage for a good portion of next week.

With the warmest day we’ve seen this year approaching, it’s the perfect time to get outside and walk or run along a trail, spend a day soaking up the sun in a park, maybe get out on the water, or go grab beers on a patio in the city.