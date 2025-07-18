There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Baltimore region Friday, mostly after 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook published by the Baltimore/Washington Field Office of the NWS says there’s a chance of severe storms and flooding to the south, in Virginia.

Though there’s a watch for flash flooding in Virginia, and in the very western edges of Maryland, there is no plan at this time to expand the watch to the Baltimore region, NWS meteorologist Connor Belak said.

An hourly forecast graph published by the NWS shows Baltimore getting less than a quarter of an inch of rain from Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

However, the unstable nature of summer thunderstorms means, for example, a neighborhood in Howard County could see an inch of rain while downtown Baltimore doesn’t see any, Belak said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Baltimore region Saturday and a 40% chance Sunday.

The start of next week is forecast to be a bit cooler than the region has seen recently, with a high of 88 degrees on Monday.

This summer has been more humid than average, according to the Capital Weather Gang. Baltimore is experiencing less humidity Friday than the day before, though it is still high.

The Baltimore area can expect lower humidity Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well, forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang said.

Another wave of heat and humidity is expected in the middle of the country early next week, forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang said, and it could hit the East Coast late next week.

Summer started hot and humid in Maryland — as predicted by experts earlier in the year. At least 12 Marylanders have died from heat-related illness this summer, according to the latest available data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather, responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths every year. More than 25 Marylanders died from heat-related illness last year.

Maryland is likely to continue experiencing high humidity and higher temperatures as the effects of human-caused climate change continue, with even hotter summers and winters without snow.