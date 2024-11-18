Most of the state is under a drought watch or warning as rainfall continues to be lower-than-average for the season, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. People should reduce water usage, though mandatory restrictions are not in place.

“We’ve had a very dry year overall, and monitoring shows an impact on water availability statewide,” Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement. She added there is “no immediate water shortage.”

Baltimore’s reservoir levels are normal at a 95% capacity, according to MDE. The Baltimore region is the only part of the state not experiencing drought conditions, according to MDE.

There’s a low chance of showers starting Tuesday night into Thursday, but the region will likely remain under drought conditions, according to Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service. The Baltimore area could see about half an inch of rainfall.

Eastern and Southern Maryland are both under drought warning due to lower-than-normal rainfall and groundwater levels. Central and Western Maryland are under a drought watch. Oakland, in Garrett County, has some water restrictions in place because its reservoir is “reaching critically low levels,” MDE said.

The dry conditions have contributed to Maryland being under a statewide outdoor burn ban since Nov. 1. That means any fire that is not contained — including charcoal burning, firepits and campfires — are not permitted under penalty of a fine. Previous statewide burn bans have lasted anywhere from one to eight weeks, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“Conditions that will be necessary before the ban can be lifted include a return to normal seasonal patterns with cooler temperatures and frequent showers,” a spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources said in an email.

According to MDE, residents can save water by running dishwashers only when full, taking shorter showers and running full loads of laundry instead of many small loads. Businesses can reduce water usage by shutting off air conditioning when and where it is not needed, talking to employees about water conservation and checking water supply system for leaks.