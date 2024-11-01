It’s peak foliage time: The reds, oranges, purples and yellows are beaming throughout the region. But amid the pretty trees and mild weather, conditions have been dry and windy, leading the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to implement a statewide open air burn ban starting Friday.

That means charcoal burning, fire pits and yes, even campfires — any fire that is not contained and where sparks could fly off, hit leaves and start a fire — are not permitted, under penalty of a fine, according to department spokesperson A.J. Metcalf.

The order, which covers public and private spaces, does not include propane use for grilling, or flames in a receptacle other than an incinerator, furnace or equipment that has a stack or chimney.

“The ban is in response to significantly dry conditions over the last months,” Metcalf said. “And it has led to lots of dry leaves on the ground. If an open air fire goes sideways, there could be a wildfire.”

Violators could be fined $125, according to the DNR. Previous statewide burn bans have lasted anywhere from one to eight weeks.

Metcalf said the burn ban is in place until weather conditions change and there is widespread rainfall.

There is a low chance of rain next Wednesday or Thursday, but there are no widespread rain events on the horizon, said Kyle Pallozzi, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The foliage is fuel that helps wildfires spread rapidly, Pallozzi said.

There have already been more than 24 wildfires in the state since Oct. 1, according to a news release from the DNR.

At the time the burn ban was put into place, the DNR said Maryland Forest Service firefighters were containing active fires in Washington, Frederick, Anne Arundel and Worcester counties.

In addition to the statewide burn ban, Baltimore, Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Cecil and Allegany counties are under a red flag warning until 6 p.m. Friday, which means dry and windy conditions are creating the most significant wildfire risk, Metcalf said.

So although it is enticingly autumnal outside, it’s not the time to get cozy, grab some marshmallows and hot dogs and roast them at a bonfire.