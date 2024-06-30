Showers and strong thunderstorms were expected to move into the Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, breaking up the hot and steamy weekend weather.

The National Weather Service is forecasting some rain, with showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. The rain will continue into the evening, tapering off by 11 p.m., with temperatures dipping to around 66 degrees.

We’ll likely see several rounds of strong to severe storms on Sunday. We are in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Clouds with limited sunshine on Sunday morning allowed temperatures to quickly soar. Clusters of strong to severe storms are likely from early Sunday afternoon through the mid-evening hours. There will be several gaps when it’s not raining, so Sunday will not be a washout. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near 100.

Damaging winds will be the greatest risk from severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, but heavy downpours, intense lightning, and an isolated tornado may impact us.

Worth noting: The Baltimore Orioles are set to host the Texas Rangers in a nationally televised game that starts at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday look fabulous! Low humidity, plenty of sunshine, and comfortable temperatures. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 80s. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s Tuesday with highs returning to near 90 on Wednesday. All of these days look dry with plenty of sunshine.

Intense heat, humidity, and strong storms are possible for Thursday, the 4th of July, through Saturday afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s are expected, with feels-like temperatures in the lower 100s, and strong to severe storms possible each afternoon and early evening.

Banner staff contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.