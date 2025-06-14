If you notice that smokey haze and smell today, blame it on New Jersey.

Baltimore County is under a Code Orange air quality alert through midnight as smoke from wildfires burning in New Jersey drifts into the region on Saturday.

The smoke is causing hazy skies and could lead to reduced visibility and potential air quality concerns across Baltimore County and surrounding areas, including Harford and Cecil counties.

Officials are advising residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor activity.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The alert will remain in effect until midnight as conditions continue to be monitored.

Harford County officials warned of wildfire smoke earlier on Saturday and asked people to only call 911 for active fires.

What is a Code Orange air quality alert?

A Code Orange air quality alert means the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung conditions such as asthma. Under these conditions, sensitive individuals are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issues Code Orange alerts when elevated levels of fine particle pollution or ground-level ozone are expected.

This story will be updated.