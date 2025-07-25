Baltimore City has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert as dangerous levels of heat are expected across Maryland through Tuesday.

The order allows Baltimore City to enhance safety protocols to protect city employees, particularly frontline and outdoor employees, including sanitation crews, public works staff, emergency responders, and others working in high-exposure environments.

“With dangerous heat in the forefront, our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our residents,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for our older adults, children, pets, and our police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Sanitation workers, and all city employees who work tirelessly outdoors to keep our community clean and safe.”

The alert also allows the city to open several cooling centers throughout the city.

“I urge everyone to take precautions – stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check in on neighbors and loved ones,” said Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller.

Alert Days for extreme heat

The WJZ First Alert Team issued Alert Days for Friday through Sunday due to the risk of dangerous heat, particularly for those who are working outdoors.

Friday will be one of the toughest days of the heatwave. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, but topical levels of humidity will make the heat feel dangerously hot. A few neighborhoods could feel as hot as 110 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will feature more brutal heat and humidity.

Baltimore cooling centers

Several cooling centers will be open throughout Baltimore.

Friday, July 25

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 28

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29

ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 400 E. Lexington Street, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N. Gay Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker Street, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zeta Senior Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center, 17 W. Franklin Street, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 35 E. 25th Street, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 400 S. Bond Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd Street, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weinberg Housing Resource Center, 620 Falls Way, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spelman Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th Street, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tips to prevent heat-related illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these tips can help prevent heat-related illnesses: