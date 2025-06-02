Drought conditions persist, but have improved in Maryland after several rounds of wet weather in May.

In early April, a drought warning was issued for most of the state due to below-average rainfall.

Is Maryland still in a drought?

While dry conditions have improved, some parts of Maryland are still in a drought.

As of May 29, about 71% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, while about 49% of the state is seeing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In April, 82% of the state experienced severe to moderate drought conditions.

Conditions have improved drastically since November 2024, when 53% of the state was under a severe drought and 4% saw extreme drought conditions.

A small area of severe drought conditions remains anchored over central and northern Baltimore County.

Liberty Reservoir, which serves the Baltimore area, experienced a rise in water levels during mid-May after a 20-year low that prompted water restrictions earlier in the month.

Rainfall improves Maryland’s drought

Several storm systems have drenched Maryland amid the ongoing drought conditions.

Since May 1, more than 6 inches of rain have fallen across Baltimore County. Between 8-10 inches of rain have fallen in Frederick and Washington counties, while 9 inches of rain was reported along the Baltimore and Harford County line.

More than a foot of rain soaked the higher elevations of Garrett County in far Western Maryland, prompting flooding.

There are many other factors that go into drought monitor updates, including soil moisture, water levels and vegetation stress.

It often takes a while for drought conditions to develop, and it can take even longer for those conditions to be completely erased.

The recent change in weather patterns and a significant amount of rain are helping to alleviate the dry conditions in Maryland heading into the summer.

A seasonal outlook published by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts warm and wet conditions in Maryland this summer.

The Banner’s Cody Boteler contributed to this article.

WJZis a media partner with The Baltimore Banner.