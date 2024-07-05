Temperatures in Baltimore could reach 99 degrees with the heat index as high as 107 degrees on Friday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

While there is a chance of scattered showers and storms, don’t expect it to bring relief: The forecast high for Saturday is 96 degrees, with a heat index that could reach 105, according to the NWS.

Heat index is also known as apparent temperature. It’s what the temperature “feels like” to people outside when you combine the temperature with the humidity.

Baltimore and large swaths of the surrounding region have under a “major” risk of heat-related illness through Monday, according to the weather service’s HeatRisk map. Parts of the city are forecast to face “extreme” risk on Saturday, meaning high temperatures, coupled with no overnight relief, can affect anyone without adequate hydration and effective cooling.

Baltimore is already under its second Code Red Extreme Heat alert of 2024 — it was put in place Thursday and will continue through Sunday. Baltimore Commissioner of Health Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga said in a statement that city residents should prioritize safety by staying hydrated, remaining indoors and checking in on vulnerable neighbors.

During extreme heat alerts, residents can visit multiple cooling sites around the city to escape the heat and stay somewhere with air conditioning. Locations include Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services sites, the health department’s Division of Aging and Community Support sites, Pratt Library branches and the ShopRite at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave.

Some relief may be in sight, though. While the forecast for Sunday is a high of 95 degrees, overnight lows start dropping below 80 degrees Saturday night.

The normal daily maximum temperature for July 5 in the Baltimore region is 89 degrees, according to NWS records. The record high — which has been recorded multiple times, most recently in 1999 — for the date is 102 degrees.

In other parts of the region, Columbia could see a heat index as high as 104 degrees; Annapolis could see a heat index around 107 degrees; and Towson could see a heat index of 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

If you’re on the shore, you’re in luck. Ocean City has a forecast high of around 80 degrees and mostly sunny.

Stay safe in high heat

Stay safe when temperatures reach extreme highs is all about prevention, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

General tips for safety include:

Staying hydrated

Reducing outdoor activity

Staying inside between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seeking relief in air conditioning

You should never, ever leave a baby or child in a closed vehicle, even for a short period of time.

Heat related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat cramps are spasms that happen during or after exercise in high heat, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Symptoms include cramps, especially in the legs, and flushed, moist skin.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body is unable to cool itself and can advance to heat stroke. It happens when the body loses water and essential salt. Symptoms include fatigue, pale, moist skin, weakness and nausea.

Heat stroke happens when the body’s ability to regulate is overwhelmed by excessive heat. Symptoms include a high fever, rapid heart rate, warm, dry skin, agitation, lethargy and more.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening medical emergency and needs to be treated by medical professionals.

As of July 3, there have been four heat-related deaths in Maryland, all in Prince George’s County, according to state data. All have been men. Two were between the ages of 45-64, and two were 65 years or older.

In 2023 there were 9 heat-related deaths reported in Maryland all year; there were just 5 in 2022.