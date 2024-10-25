Don’t have time to drive to Western Maryland? The most spectacular autumn foliage is finally peaking around the Baltimore region.

Rangers for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have reported the trees throughout central parts of the state — from Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area to Patapsco Valley State Park — have reached their pinnacle hues of red, yellow, orange and purple.

“In Anne Arundel, the sun-splashed yellow hickory leaves are sprinkled through the forest canopy,” Maryland Forest Service’s Francis Smith said in a release. “The red black gum are prominent while sweet gum are reddening up.”

Meanwhile, trees on the Eastern Shore are still hitting their midpoint, according to department.

For more leaf-peeping tips, here’s a guide for finding the best fall foliage around Maryland.