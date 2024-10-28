The weather is tricking us, Maryland. While the week started off under a freeze warning, forecasters are expecting sunny and warm days ahead.

Temperatures in the Baltimore region will be in the mid- and upper-70s this week, and could reach 81 on Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds from the southern region are bringing record warmth to most of the central and eastern United States, according to NWS forecasters. Temperatures will drop slightly in the evenings, staying in the upper 40s on Monday night, then in the mid 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

The warmest Halloween recorded was in 1946, when the temperature reached 85. Temperatures on Halloween usually stay around 63, according to the NWS.

This year, forecasters expect Halloween night to see a low around 63 and remain partly cloudy.

While there’s no need to incorporate raincoats and umbrellas into your costumes Thursday night, there is roughly 30% chance of rain in the Baltimore region early Friday morning starting at 2 a.m. It will be the first rain in the city in weeks, with only about a third of an inch falling in the Baltimore area earlier this month, according to the NWS.

So, if you feel a chill in your spine this week, beware — it might not be the cold weather.