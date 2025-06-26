The forecast high temperature in the Baltimore area on Friday is around 82 degrees — the first time since Sunday the high temperature has dipped below 90 degrees.

While that may bring some relief, it will be brief. Temperatures around 90 degrees are expected to return as soon as Saturday. The forecast also includes the potential for flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s, Montgomery and Charles counties, and parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County, are under a flood watch from 3 p.m. Thursday through this evening, according to a forecast discussion.

Forecasters said rainfall along the I-95 corridor of 1-2 inches is possible, with “isolated” amounts of up to 4 inches. That’s in part because the thunderstorms are likely to be slow-moving.

Isolated storms are expected to continue over the weekend, according to the NWS.

Extreme heat in Maryland

The region has been smothered under a heat dome, with the temperature hitting 105 degrees on Tuesday, according to observations from the NWS.

The hottest June temperature on record is from 2012, when it hit 106 degrees.

Heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather. At least 25 Marylanders died from heat or heat-related illness in 2024.

The first heat-related death of 2025 happened in May, well before the current heat wave. A 2-year-old girl was left in a car for “several hours” on May 7, officials said. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hers was officially recorded as a heat-related death in the Maryland Department of Health’s weekly report on heat illness published June 18.

Because of how heat deaths are reported, it could be a few weeks before MDH knows how many people, if any, died in the state this week, said David McCallister, a spokesperson for the department.

As of June 21, there have been 367 heat-related emergency department or urgent care visits and 292 EMS calls so far this year, according to state data.