State and local officials are urging Maryland residents to take precautions due to extreme heat expected this weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 99 degrees on Sunday, though humidity could make it feel even hotter.

“Please remain vigilant, stay hydrated, and remain in cool locations as much as possible, and please check on vulnerable family members and friends,” said Gov. Wes Moore in a statement Thursday announcing a “State of Preparedness” ahead of the potentially dangerous heat wave.

With extreme heat, cities and counties across the region are opening cooling centers this weekend that offer air-conditioned spaces and water. You can check the map below to find a cooling center in your area.

Additional resources for high heat can be found online: