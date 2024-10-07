Hurricane Milton “rapidly” intensified to a Category 5 hurricane Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s headed toward Florida with “an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions” of the Florida coast, the agency said.

Heavy wind and rain are expected to precede the hurricane in Florida, which is on track to make landfall between Wednesday afternoon and overnight Thursday, according to forecasters.

On its way to Florida, Hurricane Milton is forecast to hit the Yucatan Peninsula with dangerous winds, storm surges and damaging waves.

Will Hurricane Milton head toward Maryland?

The forecast path of the storm does not take it farther north into the United States, though storm conditions may be noticeable in nearby states.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hurricane Milton, which is already leading parts of Florida to declare states of emergency, comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which devastated Western North Carolina and other parts of Appalachia. Gov. Wes Moore deployed the Maryland National Guard to North Carolina to help with rescue and other efforts.

Current forecasts show Maryland going entirely unscathed by the conditions expected in Florida this week. There is no rain in the forecast for Baltimore from today through Friday.

Monday afternoon is currently projected to see a high of 75 degrees, the warmest of the week. The lowest high temperature in Baltimore this week is forecast to be 67 degrees, on Thursday. The lowest low is forecast to be 48 degrees Thursday night.

This week’s forecast is closely aligned with the daily normals for Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, according to data from the National Weather Service.