Maryland is not often in the direct line of hurricanes, but we’re no stranger to storms, either.

Hurricanes Ian, Sandy, Isabel and others all caused significant damage — and in some cases, even the loss of lives — in Maryland.

Experts are predicting 2025 could see an above-average number of hurricanes and other named storms. Hurricane Preparedness Week runs through May 10, and officials are urging people to prepare for storms.

As hurricane season approaches, here are some things to know — including the names the storms will be given this year.

Experts predict above-average season

Colorado State University, which releases a hurricane season forecast each year, said the Atlantic will see “above-average” activity in 2025. Hurricane season is between June 1-Nov. 30, though storms can occur outside of that time frame.

The university’s forecast predicts 17 named storms and 9 hurricanes. The seasonal average between 1991-2020 is 14.4 named storms and 7.2 hurricanes.

Warm sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, and the winding down of La Niña conditions, are contributing factors to the forecast, according to CSU.

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” forecasters wrote. “As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season.”

The authors of the report said, though, “it is impossible to precisely predict this season’s hurricane activity” in early April, which is when the forecast was written.

The Weather Channel predicts 19 named storms in 2025, of which nine will strengthen into hurricanes — consistent with the CSU forecast. Researchers at North Carolina State University predict 12-15 named storms, which is closer to the average.

The official hurricane forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 2025 has not been published yet.

But scientists aren’t seeing anything right now that would suggest a weak or slow hurricane season, said Richard Pasch, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center

Pasch warned that long-range forecasts predicting how many storms will make landfall are not that useful. Hurricane season will vary a lot year to year, “no matter what,” he said.

“The most important parameter is whether you get a landfall in your location,” Pasch said. “From our perspective, from a preparedness point of view, we want people to be ready. Even for that one storm that may come to their neighborhood.”

How to prepare

Preparing for a severe storm goes beyond watching the weather forecast. Experts suggest taking several steps to prepare ahead of hurricane season, especially if you live in an area that’s prone to flooding.

Federal officials recommend having enough food, medicine and water on hand to last each member of your family at least three days. FEMA has a guide on how to assemble an emergency supply kit.

You should also know how you’d leave your home if necessary and where you would go in the event of a storm or flood.

Experts say you don’t have to travel hundreds of miles to escape a storm — just get from your home to a well-built structure that’s less prone to floods. Maryland has a searchable map of all the hurricane evacuation zones in the state.

You should also decide how you’ll share your plan with family members and remember that phone, internet or electricity services may be down after a storm.

The full set of storm prep tips can be found on the NOAA website.

2025 hurricane names

The list of potential storm names cycles every six years, so it’s possible some names on this list will look familiar.

The only “new” name for 2025 is Dexter, because the name Dorian was retired in 2019. Storm names are retired if they’re especially deadly or costly.

Here are the potential storm names this year: