The booms and flashes that you could see and hear July Fourth might not necessarily be from fireworks. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, following a day of high heat.

The forecast for Thursday is a high of 94 degrees in Baltimore, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to a National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday afternoon.

“We would advocate being up to date with the weather before going to any firework shows or celebrations, and seeing if it is going to impact your plans,” said Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist for the Baltimore-Washington office of the NWS.

This weekend also brings high heat, with thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday, when temperatures could reach a high of 96 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 94 degrees.

Skeen said that a heat advisory not expected at this time, but with heat index values as high as 100 degrees, she suggests looking out for individuals that are more susceptible to heat-related illness such as older adults, young children and pregnant women.

There have already been two heat-related deaths in Maryland this year, and this summer has been marked by record-breaking heat.

“If folks are outside during the day they should be sure to stay hydrated and seek out shade,” Skeen said.

Fireworks and other Independence Day events could be affected by the weather. It is generally unsafe to use fireworks during turbulent weather conditions.

Skeen said it’s best to stay indoors if there is lightning in the area.

“For the showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, as we always say, ‘If thunder roars go indoors, if you see a flash, dash inside,’” Skeen said.