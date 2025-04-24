A fire that was first reported Tuesday and exploded to thousands of acres in New Jersey is having ripple effects in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management warned of “moderate” air quality issues and areas of “light” visible smoke from the wildfire in a post on social media.

The state’s Department of the Environment said Thursday morning to expect a brief “but notable” period of visible smoke in the early afternoon. The entire state is forecast to have “moderate” air quality for at least 24 hours.

The Air Quality Index is how the Environmental Protection Agency communicates the quality and overall health of the air. Anything between 51 and 100 is considered “acceptable” and color-coded yellow.

Maryland’s air quality is forecast to clear up and enter “good” territory by Friday, according to the MDE, as wind blowing from the south is expected to push lingering smoke out of the region.

Though a “moderate” AQI is considered acceptable, it is not without risk. Those who are especially sensitive to air pollution should consider making outdoor activities shorter and less intense on Thursday.

People who may be at heightened risk include children and the elderly, those with heart or lung disease, and people with diabetes. Symptoms, including coughing or shortness of breath, are signs that you should take a break.

In addition to the MDE’s air quality forecast, AirNow.gov is a free resource with AQI forecasts and information for staying safe and healthy.

The wildfire in New Jersey is not expected to drastically reduce air quality in the region, unlike the Canadian wildfires of 2023.

Those fires cast Baltimore and the East Coast under a smoky haze and led to emergency messages and apocalyptic-looking haze. The region had days of “hazardous” and “very unhealthy” air quality.