Despite rain on Sunday ending the Baltimore area’s dry spell, the statewide burn ban is still in effect because of factors including dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The burn ban began Nov. 1 and means charcoal burning, fire pits and campfires — any fire that is not contained and where sparks could fly off, hit leaves and start a fire — are not permitted, under penalty of a fine, said A.J. Metcalf, a DNR spokesperson.

The order, which covers public and private spaces, does not include propane use for grilling, or flames in a receptacle other than an incinerator, furnace or equipment that has a stack or chimney.

Violators could be fined $300, according to the DNR. Previous statewide burn bans have lasted anywhere from one to eight weeks.

Weather conditions must return to normal seasonal patterns with cooler temperatures and more frequent rainfall before the burn ban can be lifted, according to a press release from the DNR.

There have been 50 wildland fires in Maryland that have burned more than 110 acres since Oct. 1, according to the DNR. As of Tuesday, “five of those fires are contained and actively staffed, 15 are contained and monitored by patrol, and 30 are out.”

Maryland isn’t the only state with a burn ban in place. “Outdoor fire restrictions are also in place for the entire State of Delaware and several Pennsylvania counties. In most areas of Maryland, trees have dropped a significant portion of their leaves, contributing to the ongoing fire risk,” according to the DNR.

On Sunday, most places got a quarter of an inch of rain or less, said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The rain ended the area’s longest dry spell since 1963, and Mansfield said that any rain is still beneficial to the area despite the burn ban still being in place.

“Continue to heed to burn bans and know just because it rains a little, it doesn’t mean it necessarily alleviates everything with drought concerns and fire weather concerns,” he said.

The next best chance at rain will be Thursday afternoon, Mansfield said.

As for wind, he said Tuesday had gusts up to 25 to 35 mph. The strong winds will die down by Thursday but will pick up Friday and Saturday with 10 to 15 mph winds as part of a cold front.

The strong winds continue to be an elevated threat for fires through the month until there is more precipitation, Mansfield said.