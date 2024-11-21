After 20 days, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources lifted the statewide open air burn ban that was put in place to help prevent the spread of wildfires amid dry weather conditions.

The burn ban is no longer necessary after recent rainfall helped to mitigate fire danger, according to the DNR. The forecast is expected to return to typical weather patterns seen this time of the year, which will lower fire risk.

While the burn ban was in place, Maryland Forest Service firefighters and partner agencies responded to 33 fires that burned 48 acres, according to the DNR.

Chris Robertson, state fire supervisor with the Maryland Forest Service, said that because of how cooperative Marylanders were during the burn ban, the resulting outbreak of new wildfires dropped.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The statewide burn ban has been a critical tool to minimize damage these last few weeks,” he said. “We appreciate their patience and are glad to be able to rescind this restriction safely.”

Following Wednesday night’s rain that aided in minimizing the fire danger, a cold front is approaching, which will bring more chances for rain, strong winds and snow, according to the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

Thursday and Friday will see those powerful winds continue as well as a chance for snow at higher elevations. Garrett County is under a winter storm warning.

The mountain regions of Western Maryland, including Garrett County, are forecasted to receive 6 to 12 inches of snow starting Thursday afternoon and ending midday Saturday, according NWS. Western Allegany County is projected to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow through the end of the week.

Closer to Baltimore, there will be a chance for snow flurries Friday before 10 a.m., according to NWS. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., rain and snow showers are forecasted, with just rain after 1 p.m. There is a possibility of snow accumulation of less than half of an inch.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Despite the recent precipitation, there are still drought conditions across the state and the DNR is urging landowners to refrain from outdoor burning, if possible, and be cautious when burning, according to the DNR press release.

There also might be local burn restrictions still in place in counties before the statewide burn ban was implemented, according to the DNR. Residents should check with their local authorities to find out if restrictions are still in effect.