Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County both saw their first heat-related deaths of 2024 during the week of June 30-July 6, according to the Department of Health’s latest report.

The total number of heat-related deaths in Maryland is now six — the first four all happened in Prince George’s County. The state has faced a brutal stretch of heat and high humidity.

And Thursday morning, the Maryland Department of the Environment said the Eastern Shore is under a drought watch.

No mandatory water use restrictions are in place, but state officials are encouraging voluntary reductions. The affected region on the shore includes Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.

“As a part of the state experiences drier than normal conditions, we recommend simple actions such as limiting use of sprinklers, taking shorter showers and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth,” Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement. “Every drop saved counts.”

MDE said the drought watch was issued because the Eastern Shore is experiencing lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year. When evaluating drought status in Maryland, officials look at precipitation, groundwater, reservoir levels and precipitation.

The state increases its oversight of water supply conditions during a drought watch, MDE officials said.

Maryland officials have tips for residents to save water, including repairing leaks, retrofit fixtures such as toilets and shower heads, and only watering plants during the coolest parts of the day.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, meanwhile, shows most of the state in either moderate or severe drought, or in “abnormally dry” conditions. In addition to conditions like stream flow and precipitation, the U.S. Drought Monitor uses data inputs, including temperature, evaporative demand and vegetation health to evaluate draft.

Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of the Environment, said MDE’s drought indicators “focus on domestic water use” since it’s the state agency that regulates water appropriations and water systems.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, he said, weighs factors that are applicable to agriculture, too.

In addition to the heat-related deaths, Maryland has seen continued spikes in visits to emergency rooms or urgent cares, and calls to emergency medical services, for heat-related illnesses.

Exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is “a life-threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Staying safe in high temperatures is all about prevention, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

General tips for safety include:

Staying hydrated

Reducing outdoor activity

Staying inside between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seeking relief in air conditioning

Babies and children should never be left in a closed vehicle, even for a short period of time. This map from The Baltimore Banner shows where cooling centers are around the region.