Central and Southern Marylanders are bracing for spurts of heavy downpours much of Wednesday evening that could lead to flash flooding.

Parts of Maryland, including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, are under flood watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service Forecast Office Baltimore/Washington said.

Thunderstorms are predicted to start around 2 p.m. and last through the evening. Weather officials said some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain, and flash flooding is possible in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Cecil, Charles, Calvert, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

The possible rain Wednesday follows a pretty wet July that started with severe storms, flooding and power outages. More flooding and torrential rain followed weeks later.

The month ended with flash flooding that submerged vehicles and led to the death of a teen in Carroll County.

NWS meteorologist Anna Stuck said the region saw 5.75 inches of rain in July, above the typical 4.8 inches that fall during that time.

August has been rather dry, at 1.65 inches below normal rainfall, Stuck said, so the rain on Wednesday offers some balance. NWS predicts mostly clear skies and sunny weather after Thursday.

