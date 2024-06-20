The heat wave across most of Maryland is expected to continue through the weekend and looks to be getting much more intense.

The National Weather Service for Baltimore-Washington has issued an excessive heat warning for Saturday. The weather service said dangerous heat is possible, with heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

Overnight lows Thursday will generally be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with a clear to partly cloudy sky.

The heat wave intensifies Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Factor in a bit more humidity and the “feels like” temperature will be closing in on 100 degrees.

The weekend will feature the worst of this first heat wave of the season. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 90s. Sunday’s high temperatures will get close to 100 degrees.

Both afternoons will feature “feels like” temperatures near 105 degrees during the AFRAM music festival.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and early evening during the peak heat of the day.

Monday will be another day of tough heat, with highs in the middle 90s. Isolated strong storms will once again be possible.

Tuesday will not be as hot or as muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 90s Wednesday with moderate to high levels of humidity. Isolated strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The heat wave finally breaks next Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity.

