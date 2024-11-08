Much of Maryland is under a Red Flag Warning on Friday as a lack of rain in combination with low humidity and strong winds means weather conditions are conducive to wildfires and fires spreading rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect across the state — from Western Maryland over to parts of the Eastern Shore — from noon to 6 p.m.

The warning comes when Maryland is under a statewide burn ban due to recent dry conditions.

Th burn ban means charcoal burning, fire pits and campfires — any fire that is not contained and where sparks could fly off, hit leaves and start a fire — are not permitted, under penalty of a fine, A.J. Metcalf, a Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said.

The order, which covers public and private spaces, does not include propane use for grilling, or flames in a receptacle other than an incinerator, furnace or equipment that has a stack or chimney.

The burn ban is in place until weather conditions change and there is widespread rainfall, Metcalf said when the burn ban was issued last Friday.

Violators could be fined $125, according to the DNR. Previous statewide burn bans have lasted anywhere from one to eight weeks.

Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the NWS, said the Baltimore area has gone 36 days without a measurable amount of rain. The last time the area has gone that long was in 1963 for 32 days, he said.

But, Sunday night is the next chance for rain, Pallozzi said. There is a 70% chance of rain that could end the dry streak, but it’s not a guarantee.