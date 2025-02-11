Several Maryland school systems are closed or delayed Wednesday due to snow that fell across the state overnight.
Snow is expected to transition to a mixture of snow and sleet Wednesday morning and then later into rain.
Here is a list of the schools that have shared their plans for Wednesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
K-12
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate virtually. | Read the alert.
- Baltimore City Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Baltimore County Public Schools will operate virtually. |Read the alert.
- Carroll County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Frederick County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Harford County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Howard County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
- Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed. | Read the alert.
Higher Education
- Coppin State University will open at 10 a.m. | Read the alert.
- Johns Hopkins University will open at 10 a.m. | Read the alert.
- University of Baltimore will open at 10 a.m. | Read the alert.
