With flurries falling in parts of Baltimore and 2-5 inches of snow on the ground in Western Maryland, winter weather has arrived.

Snow is not expected to stick to the ground in or around Baltimore, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the Baltimore/Washington Office of the National Weather Service.

Ledbetter said there could be some trace accumulation, like on the grass, in Baltimore, but added that he “wouldn’t expect too much.”

Snow began accumulating Thursday afternoon in Garrett County, according to the National Weather Service.

Oakland, in the far western Maryland panhandle, could see up to a foot of snow between Friday and Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Closer to Baltimore, less than an inch of snow is expected.

Ledbetter said there have also been some reports of minimal snow accumulation in parts of Carroll County and western Frederick County, and some accumulation could be expected along Catoctin Mountain near Thurmont.

The Ravens training facility in Owings Mills appeared to see some snow sticking to the ground around 9:45 a.m., according to the team.

Wind gusts of around 25-35 mph are forecast for most of the state, with higher wind speeds possible along the mountain ridges in the west, according to the NWS.

Earth is in a La Niña watch, according to the Climate Prediction Center. La Niña is a regular climate pattern that pushes the atmospheric jet stream north.

Maryland sits between the northern part of the country, which can expect wetter conditions that normal, and the southern, which can expect warmer conditions than normal, according to a map published by the National Ocean Service.

The state may see warmer conditions than normal regardless of whether La Niña emerges, according to a long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.