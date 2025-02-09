A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for much of Maryland, with forecasters calling for 4 to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Higher amounts of accumulation are also possible, NWS forecasters said, and could create “slippery road conditions” during the evening and morning commuting hours.

Projections call for light snow starting Tuesday afternoon, with steadier, heavier snowfall continuing into the night, followed by “wintry precipitation” Wednesday morning.

The NWS forecast included portions of Washington and central and northern Virginia as well as much of Maryland.

There is about a 50% chance for the Baltimore area to see 5 inches or more of snow, said Andrew Snyder, a NWS meteorologist. It’s highly likely the area will see at least 2 inches of snow, and it’s highly unlikely the region will see anything greater than 8 inches.

“As you go north, you’ll look at decreasing amounts,” Snyder said. “This is one of those storms that are a little less typical as you get from south to north.”

Forecasters advised drivers to stay off the roads and to drive with “extreme caution” if travel cannot be avoided. They warned that “sudden changes in visibility” were possible, and drivers navigating hills or making turns should be especially cautious.

Snow and sleet fell Saturday in the Baltimore area, though temperatures rose throughout the day. Sunday saw sunny skies, higher temperatures and gusty winds.

Snyder said Baltimore has experienced about 8.9 inches of snowfall year to date. That’s about 2.6 inches behind an overall average of 11.5 inches of snow typically seen by this time each year.

This article may be updated.