We are still days away from the summer solstice, but Baltimore will get a teaser later this week of what’s to come this season.

Thursday is expected to be the first day of the year when temperatures hit the 90s across the entire Baltimore region, said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist for the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service. Temperature sensors in downtown Baltimore detected parts of the Inner Harbor hit the 90s in May.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center published the June-July-August outlook earlier this year, predicting summer temperatures will be higher than average. Most of Maryland has a 50-60% chance of seeing hotter-than-average temperatures, which Hofmann said is a pretty strong indicator. The far-western part of the state has a 40-50% chance.

There will also be some light haze on Wednesday due to smoke moving into the region from wildfires in Canada. Air quality and fine particle pollution will remain moderate through Friday, according to the Maryland Department of Environment, meaning people who are sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing the time they’re active outdoors.

The rest of the week will be in the 80s, with a sunny Friday likely having a high of 89 degrees, then Saturday and Sunday getting gradually wetter and slightly less hot. There’s a 60-70% chance of showers Saturday and Sunday.

According to the seasonal outlook, Maryland is also forecast to have a 40-50% chance of seeing more summer precipitation than average.

Make sure to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen, Baltimore.