Much-needed April showers are bringing rain to the Baltimore region this week.

On Monday, expect widespread rain, mist and drizzle throughout the day, with a northeast wind adding to the chilly feel. While there may be a break in the rain midday, a second batch of showers will move in by the afternoon commute.

Later into the evening, showers are expected to stop as drier and colder air moves into the Baltimore region. Temperatures are expected to stay below normal today and tonight.

On Tuesday, Marylanders will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. But it could feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s as a gusty breeze blows through the morning hours.

Chilly and breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday afternoon, and the mountain regions of Western Maryland could even see some snow.

Temperatures trend a bit warmer later in the week as the next chance of wet weather enters the forecast.

