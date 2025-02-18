Thousands of Baltimore Gas and Electric customers remain without power Tuesday after heavy winds knocked out power lines in the area and as temperatures creep lower.

By Tuesday morning, power was restored for 125,000 customers impacted by Sunday’s windstorm , representing 90% of outages, a spokesperson for BGE said. BGE’s online outage map showed around 1,100 active outages impacting upwards of 9,000 customers.

“These outages range from smaller, isolated repairs to more complex damage requiring extensive work to restore smaller numbers of customers,” a spokesperson for BGE said in a statement. “There are approximately 1,800 people working on storm restoration and customer support including BGE field crews, mutual assistance crews, operations and safety crews, as well as support personnel in logistics and customer care representatives.”

A vast majority of BGE customers should have restored power by 9 p.m. Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

These wind-induced power outages come amid decreasing temperatures in the Baltimore area and more high winds. The National Weather Service forecasts a high around 34 degrees, a low around 16 degrees and 22-28 mile per hour winds on Tuesday.

Baltimore issued a Code Blue extreme cold alert from Tuesday-Friday.

“We are looking at below normal temperatures throughout the week, but we are not bearing the brunt of the arctic outbreak like the central part of the country is,” Andrew Snyder, meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington of NWS, said.

Snow is predicted for parts of southern Maryland later in the week, with St. Mary’s County under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snyder said NWS predicts an inch of snow could shower the Baltimore region. Snow accumulation is more likely Thursday than Wednesday, he said.