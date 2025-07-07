Parts of Maryland are under a flood watch Monday as remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal move across the region.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Chantal to a tropical depression over the weekend as the storm moved through the Carolinas. As the system makes its way across the Chesapeake Bay today, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in parts of Harford, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, as well as Calvert and St. Mary’s in Southern Maryland. A flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Showers could progress into thunderstorms this afternoon, with rainfall amounting between 2 and 3 inches. There could be some localized, heavier thunderstorms totaling up to 5 inches of rain, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

The region is entering a weather pattern over the next week in which storms could be severe and flooding more likely, Ledbetter said. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecast that Maryland will see more summer precipitation than average, according to the June-July-August outlook.

There will be a 70% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, with a high near 94 degrees and a heat index of 102. The weather will continue to be cloudy with a chance of showers for much of the week.