Layer up, Marylanders. This week is expected to be a chilly one.

The National Weather Service is calling for gusty winds Monday that should cause temperatures to drop across the state, particularly in areas of high elevation. Winds could reach 30 to 45 mph near and north of US-50 and I-66.

Temperature highs are expected to reach mid 60s east of US-15, while lows are expected to range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, according to discussions among forecasters with the Baltimore/Washington field office Monday morning.

Higher elevations above 3,500 feet could even see a few snowflakes by nightfall, though precipitation should be limited for most parts of the state, forecaster discussions said.

The breezy and cool conditions are expected to last through mid week, with Wednesday night being the coldest. Temperatures near or below freezing are possible near and west of US-15 and across northern Maryland, with mid 30s to near 40 elsewhere, forecasters said.

This is a developing story.