After several inches of snow fell on Tuesday, Baltimoreans now brace for dense fog and high winds Thursday ahead of heavy rain and a temperature drop over the weekend.

The National Weather Service had issued a dense fog advisory until Thursday morning, warning of reduced visibility for about a mile. The Maryland State Highway Administration recommended drivers use low-beam headlights.

The fog stems from light winds and warming temperatures — a high in the 50s on Thursday — over melting snow, said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington office of NWS.

“You have snow on the ground and a little bit slightly warmer air going over the snow. That combined with light winds is causing the fog,” Geiger said.

But it won’t feel as warm and, soon enough, it won’t be. A small craft advisory warning of nearly 30 mile-per-hour winds will go into effect at 4 p.m. and last until Friday morning, NWS said.

“There is a pretty strong cold front moving through between today and tomorrow from the Ohio Valley,” said Cody Ledbetter, a NWS Baltimore/Washington meteorologist. “That’s what’s going to bring our gusty winds this afternoon and the temperature drops behind that.”

Forecasts show temperatures with a low of 30 degrees tonight ahead of a rainy, windy and cold weekend. Temperatures could get as low as 28 degrees on Sunday, 20 degrees on Monday and 22 degrees on Tuesday, according to NWS forecasting.

Rain is also in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday, with Ledbetter saying NWS predicts between 1-2 inches of rain will fall over the weekend. Concern for flooding is greatest in the mountainous portion of the state, but also metro areas with poor drainage, Ledbetter said.