The National Weather Service is warning much of Maryland to brace for excessive heat Monday, with temperature indices estimated to reach 110 degrees in some places.

Forecasters’ heat warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts through 8 p.m. for portions of central, northern and southern Maryland, as well as Washington D.C. and parts of Virginia. They noted very warm and humid conditions are expected to persist overnight, adding heat stress to those without air conditioning. High temperatures could also bring the chance for scattered thundershowers across the region.

Baltimore’s health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert that will last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service also declared an excessive heat watch for Tuesday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Staying safe in high temperatures is all about prevention, according to the Maryland Department of Health. General tips for safety include:

Staying hydrated

Reducing outdoor activity

Staying inside between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seeking relief in air conditioning

Babies and children should never be left in a closed vehicle, even for a short period of time.

This map from The Baltimore Banner shows where cooling centers are around the region.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this report.