Maryland will see extremely hot weather early this week, with a heat index, or “feels like” temperature, as high as 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Heat Warning through Tuesday evening for the Baltimore region, as the weather is expected to remain sunny and hot with a high near 100 degrees.

The city’s first Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for the year went into effect Saturday and is expected to go through Thursday. Mary Beth Haller, the city’s interim health commissioner, urged residents to stay hydrated and cool — especially children, older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.

A strong ridge of high pressure is creating “very warm” air mass over the region, a phenomenon known as a heat dome, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office. Temperatures will likely remain above normal for the next six to 10 days, he said.

Keeping cool

Cities and counties across the region usually open cooling centers during a potentially dangerous heat wave, which is the deadliest form of extreme weather.

A list of cooling centers in Baltimore can be found on the Health Department website.

The Howard County Health Department issued a heat alert starting Monday and extending through Tuesday. The county’s community centers and library branches will be open for residents in need of a cooler environment, according to a press release.

Cooling centers in Carroll County are open through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of cooling centers can be found on the Carroll County website.

During extreme heat, the Maryland Department of Health advises people to drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened beverages to stay hydrated. Residents should also wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, wear sunscreen and exercise when temperatures are cooler.

Adjustments due to heat

The extreme heat is causing some transit delays and changes.

Amtrak travelers may experience delays between noon and 8 p.m. due to temperature-related speed restrictions.

The Harbor Connector is operating on an adjusted schedule on Monday due to the heat, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Some city and state services are also operating on an adjusted schedule due to the heat. Curbside collections of trash and recycling in Howard County will begin earlier, at 5 a.m. through this week.